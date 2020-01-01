Menu
2006 Audi S4

229,540 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
AVANT / NO ACCIDENTS / AS-IS SPECIAL / CLEAN CAR

AVANT / NO ACCIDENTS / AS-IS SPECIAL / CLEAN CAR

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Sold As Is

229,540KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6281835
  • Stock #: PC0327
  • VIN: WAUUL98E16A251607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,540 KM

Vehicle Description

What a beast of a car this S4 Avant is. This one is a clean no accidents car that came in on trade for one of our other high performance Audi vehicles. We are offering this up AS-IS due to the nature of the vehicle and we know enthusiasts will want to do performance upgrades or cosmetic changes anyways so we are felt its best to not spend any money and let you save a ton by doing the work yourself. It looks good and drives exceptional. Would pass safety easily with very minimal work.  The car comes as you see it here and OMVIC AS-IS DISCLOSURE APPLIES:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Call or email today to book your appointment. We are centrally located at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

S4
AVANT
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

