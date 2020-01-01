2006 Audi S4

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
What a beast of a car this S4 Avant is. This one is a clean no accidents car that came in on trade for one of our other high performance Audi vehicles. We are offering this up AS-IS due to the nature of the vehicle and we know enthusiasts will want to do performance upgrades or cosmetic changes anyways so we are felt its best to not spend any money and let you save a ton by doing the work yourself. It looks good and drives exceptional. Would pass safety easily with very minimal work. The car comes as you see it here and OMVIC AS-IS DISCLOSURE APPLIES:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Call or email today to book your appointment. We are centrally located at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9