2006 BMW M5

| 500 HP! | Accident Free

2006 BMW M5

| 500 HP! | Accident Free

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,849KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4829571
  • Stock #: 17210
  • VIN: WBSNB93546B584517
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This M5 is a powerful luxury sedan featuring the legendary 500 horsepower 5.0L V10 engine! Equipped with a 7-speed SMG automatic transmission, and optioned in Silver Grey metallic with an Indianapolis Red Merino leather interior, brushed aluminum trim, and 19" M5 wheels. Features heated/power/memory front seats, folding rear seats, navigation, front/rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, power sunroof and powerful driving performance with a unique V10 exhaust sound!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 7 Speed Automatic

