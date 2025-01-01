Menu
<p>ONE LADY OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Radio/CD, cruise, all power, keyless entry, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.   </p>

2006 Honda Civic

151,995 KM

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Civic

4DR LX AUTO

2006 Honda Civic

4DR LX AUTO

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,995KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGFA16566L108325

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,995 KM

ONE LADY OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Radio/CD, cruise, all power, keyless entry, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Aluminum Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$6,800

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2006 Honda Civic