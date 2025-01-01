$6,800+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Civic
4DR LX AUTO
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,995KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGFA16566L108325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,995 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE LADY OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Radio/CD, cruise, all power, keyless entry, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
