2006 Honda Ridgeline

416-749-7979
Check out this stunning Ridgeline EX-L that just arrived on our lot. This beauty is a locally owned and maintained truck. It is a 1 owner NO accidents truck thats been rust proofed since day 1. Timing belt was recently done at 275000kms so you're all set. This one looks and drives excellent and is sure to provide years of service. If you're starting your own business and need a realiable small truck you can use for both work and play then the Ridgeline is the perfect one. This one comes ceritified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
