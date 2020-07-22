2006 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

