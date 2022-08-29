Menu
2006 Lexus ES 330

311,155 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

STUNNING SHAPE / CERTIFIED / DRIVES LIKE A DREAM

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

311,155KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201994
  • Stock #: PT0679
  • VIN: JTHBA30G565160860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 311,155 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!! Thats all that comes to mind when you see this beauty. Its a super clean car that drives as good as it did when it first left the Lexus dealership. This one comes to us as a new car store trade-in and ready for you to enjoy. It's loaded with all the Leuxs luxuries and realiablity that makes them so desireable. They just dont make them the way they used to and this one shows that quality! This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

PRICE IS FIRM, please do not ask for a discount, AS-IS pricing or anything less than full price. We are FIRM on this one. Thank you in advance for the mutual respect.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

