2006 Lexus ES 330
STUNNING SHAPE / CERTIFIED / DRIVES LIKE A DREAM
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,888
- Listing ID: 9201994
- Stock #: PT0679
- VIN: JTHBA30G565160860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 311,155 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW!!! Thats all that comes to mind when you see this beauty. Its a super clean car that drives as good as it did when it first left the Lexus dealership. This one comes to us as a new car store trade-in and ready for you to enjoy. It's loaded with all the Leuxs luxuries and realiablity that makes them so desireable. They just dont make them the way they used to and this one shows that quality! This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
PRICE IS FIRM, please do not ask for a discount, AS-IS pricing or anything less than full price. We are FIRM on this one. Thank you in advance for the mutual respect.
