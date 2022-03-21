Menu
2006 Mazda B-Series

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

SE 4X4 Cab Plus 4.0L V6 Certified 171,000Km

Location

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8796596
  • Stock #: 4750
  • VIN: 4750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, ONLY 171,000 Kilometers, 4.0L V6, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, SE Trim Package, Club Cab, Rear Jump Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio, Sliding Rear Window, Fog Lights, Box Liner, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

