$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Active Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2006 Mazda B-Series
2006 Mazda B-Series
SE 4X4 Cab Plus 4.0L V6 Certified 171,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8796596
- Stock #: 4750
- VIN: 4750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, ONLY 171,000 Kilometers, 4.0L V6, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, SE Trim Package, Club Cab, Rear Jump Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio, Sliding Rear Window, Fog Lights, Box Liner, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Active Auto Sales
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6