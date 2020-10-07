Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

60,892 KM

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING / LOCAL CAR

2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING / LOCAL CAR

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5852367
  • Stock #: PT0314
  • VIN: WDBRN52J56A912703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this stunning Mercedes C230 Coupe we just got in. This beauty is a local Ontario car thats been well cared for, stored indoors and sunday driven. It looks and drives excellent but would you expect anything less than perfection from a low km's Mercedes ? For your convenience this one comes certified and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment on this little Mercedes Coupe.

Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

