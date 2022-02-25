$11,500+ tax & licensing
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK
3.5L
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
95,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8299245
- Stock #: pdc008
- VIN: WDBTJ56J96F195108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,610 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW, LOW KM !!!
No accidents, nonsmoker, all original cond. 2 local owners. Top cond. all around. MUST SEE !!! CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2006 MB E350 4Matic, 135k $8990 /// 2007 MB E280 4Matic, 202k $6990 /// 2007 MB C-Class280 4Matic, 197k $5990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Cell Phone Hookup
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1