2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

135,810 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

$8,990

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.5L 4MATIC

2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.5L 4MATIC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

135,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8001729
  • Stock #: pdc006
  • VIN: WDBUF87J66X202479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # pdc006
  • Mileage 135,810 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW, LOW KM !!!  

Loaded. One local owner, no accidents, nonsmoker. Looks & runs like new. MUST SEE !!!  CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE.  

Also avail. 2006 MB CLK-CLASS, only 95k $12500 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Cell Phone Hookup

