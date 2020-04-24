Menu
2006 Porsche 911

Carrera | 320 HP! | PASM| Sport Chrono/Exhaust

2006 Porsche 911

Carrera | 320 HP! | PASM| Sport Chrono/Exhaust

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,109KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4922451
  • Stock #: 17236
  • VIN: WP0AA29946S716086
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A modern 911 loaded with features and performance, this iconic rear-engined Porsche is powered by a 3.6L flat-6 engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. Optioned in black with a black interior and 19" "Lobster Claw" wheels. This Carrera also comes equipped with the Sport Chrono package, Active Suspension Management (PASM), sport exhaust, manually adjustable sport seats, Alcantara headliner, power sunroof, adjustable rear spoiler, Bose sound system, and more!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

