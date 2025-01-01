Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Porsche Cayenne

169,020 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Porsche Cayenne

Watch This Vehicle
12899897

2006 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1756059931
  2. 1756059931
  3. 1756059931
  4. 1756059931
  5. 1756059931
  6. 1756059931
  7. 1756059931
  8. 1756059931
  9. 1756059931
  10. 1756059931
  11. 1756059931
  12. 1756059931
  13. 1756059931
  14. 1756059931
  15. 1756059931
  16. 1756059931
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,020KM
Good Condition
VIN WP1AA29P66LA24032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD Base for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD Base 257,439 KM $7,793 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 235,257 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 157,382 KM SOLD

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

2006 Porsche Cayenne