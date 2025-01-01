$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2006 Porsche Cayenne

Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
169,020KM
Good Condition
VIN WP1AA29P66LA24032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,020 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
