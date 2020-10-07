Menu
2006 Subaru Outback

60,425 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2006 Subaru Outback

2006 Subaru Outback

LOW KM'S / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LIMITED

2006 Subaru Outback

LOW KM'S / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LIMITED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5913879
  • Stock #: PT0303
  • VIN: 4S4BP62C967322517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this beauty we have here. This is a 1 owner local Ontario car thats been exceptionally well cared for through out its life and it shows. This one has super low km's as the previous owner barely drove. It looks and drives like a much newer car; on top of it all its a 1 No accidents car. If you're looking for a safe winter car or something you can haul all your winter sport gear around in then this is the car for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sun/Moonroof

