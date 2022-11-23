$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Malfara's Automotive
Office :416-255-5200
2006 Toyota RAV4
2006 Toyota RAV4
4dr Auto 4WD Base
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
202,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9383095
- VIN: JTMBD33VX66018551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified! CARPROOF clean! Very reliable Toyota Rav 4!!! 4 wheel drive! Excellent gas mileage! Power windows, power steering, power locks. Air conditioning, traction control.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2