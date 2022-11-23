Menu
2006 Toyota RAV4

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2006 Toyota RAV4

2006 Toyota RAV4

4dr Auto 4WD Base

2006 Toyota RAV4

4dr Auto 4WD Base

Location

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9383095
  • VIN: JTMBD33VX66018551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! CARPROOF clean! Very reliable Toyota Rav 4!!! 4 wheel drive! Excellent gas mileage! Power windows, power steering, power locks. Air conditioning, traction control. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

