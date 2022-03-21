$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
416-822-9049
2006 Volkswagen Jetta
1.9L TDI Special Edition
Location
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
54,795KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8823536
- VIN: 3VWDT31K26M743773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,795 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
