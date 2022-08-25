Menu
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

118,275 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

STUNNING COMBO / CONVERTIBLE / LOCAL CAR/ 2.5

2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

STUNNING COMBO / CONVERTIBLE / LOCAL CAR/ 2.5

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

118,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9002917
  • Stock #: PT0648
  • VIN: 3VWRF21Y46M316980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,275 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, check out this stunning convertible beetle that just showed up at our store. This one comes to us as a trade-in from a local BMW store. This one looks and drives great and is sure to provide years of top down summer fun driving. If you're looking for a classy, fun to drive and stylish convertible then look no further. This one come certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

