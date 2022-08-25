2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 2 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9002917

9002917 Stock #: PT0648

PT0648 VIN: 3VWRF21Y46M316980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 118,275 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.