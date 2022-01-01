2007 Acura MDX

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this Gorgeous MDX ELITE that we just got in stock. This beauty is a local Ontario truck with 1 previous owner and No Accidents. This one is loaded with all the standard Acura feature plus all the toys you would expect from the top package including Navigation, Rear DVD Entertainment system and more. If you're in need of something for the whole family while sticking to a budget then this the SUV for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today as this one is sure to be gone quick.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Extended warranties and financing available O.A.C
