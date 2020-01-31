2007 Audi A4

Check out this RARE Avant 3.2 we have here. This beauty is a locally owned car thats been well maintained by the 1 and only owner its had in its life. Looks and drives great with tons of power for enthusiastic driving. Lots of room for all your adventure gear inside or on top. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km Limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before this rare beauty is gone. see all our inventory on our website @ www.bespokeautogallery.com
Come see us at our new location in Etobicoke at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- GPS Navigation
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Sun/Moonroof
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
