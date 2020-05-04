2007 Audi A4

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this stunning Audi A4 Cabriolet we have here. This beauty is a local Ontario car that has been cared for by the previous owners well. Its the perfect car to enjoy our summer season and good for winter as its equipped with Audi's AWD Quattro system. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
See all our inventory @ WWW.BESPOKEAUTOGALLERY.COM
We are located @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9