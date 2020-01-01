Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Audi A6

S-LINE - 3.2 AVANT / SUPER RARE / STUNNING COMBO

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi A6

S-LINE - 3.2 AVANT / SUPER RARE / STUNNING COMBO

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 213,709KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4481463
  • Stock #: PT0203
  • VIN: WAUSH74F07N042638
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this Gorgeous Audi A6 3.2 Avant S-LINE in Grey on Brown. This beauty is a well cared for car in excellent shape. It's a NO accidents car that looks and drives amazing. The perfect daily driver for anyone who needs space for the family but doesnt like bulky SUV's. Style, performance and utility in an elegant package; what more could you ask for. This avant comes certified at our listed price for your convenience. At our list price included is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come visit us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2008 Land Rover LR3 ...
 146,153 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2001 Jaguar XJ Vande...
 220,075 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series EX...
 146,100 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Send A Message