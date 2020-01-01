2007 Audi A6

Check out this Gorgeous Audi A6 3.2 Avant S-LINE in Grey on Brown. This beauty is a well cared for car in excellent shape. It's a NO accidents car that looks and drives amazing. The perfect daily driver for anyone who needs space for the family but doesnt like bulky SUV's. Style, performance and utility in an elegant package; what more could you ask for. This avant comes certified at our listed price for your convenience. At our list price included is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come visit us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- CD Changer
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
