2007 Audi A6

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this Gorgeous Audi A6 3.2 Avant that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a well cared for car in excellent shape. It's a NO accidents car that looks and drives amazing. The perfect daily driver for anyone who needs space for the family but doesnt like bulky SUV's. Style, performance and utility in an elegant package; what more could you ask for. This avant comes certified for your convenience and included at our advertised price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
