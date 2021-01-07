Menu
2007 Audi A6

272,905 KM

Make it Yours
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2007 Audi A6

2007 Audi A6

RARE / A6 AVANT / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE /LOCAL

2007 Audi A6

RARE / A6 AVANT / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE /LOCAL

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

272,905KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Gorgeous Audi A6 3.2 Avant that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a well cared for car in excellent shape. It's a NO accidents car that looks and drives amazing. The perfect daily driver for anyone who needs space for the family but doesnt like bulky SUV's. Style, performance and utility in an elegant package; what more could you ask for. This avant comes certified for your convenience and included at our advertised price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

AVANT
V6
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

