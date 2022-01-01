Menu
2007 Audi Q7

176,855 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2007 Audi Q7

2007 Audi Q7

EXECUTIVE SEATING / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO

2007 Audi Q7

EXECUTIVE SEATING / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

176,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8087482
  Stock #: PT0556
  VIN: WA1BY74L37D049883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,855 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out this gorgeous Audi Q7 3.6 that just showed up at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV with NO Accidents or stories. This is equipped with the rare executive 6 passenger seating with captains chairs in the middle row. If you're looking for a fuel efficient, fun to drive, well equipped stylish SUV than this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limted powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one will be gone quick.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended warranties and financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
EXECUTIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

