$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2007 Audi Q7
3.6 / NO ACCIDENTS / NAVIGATION / 7 PASS / BACK UP
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8343240
- Stock #: PT0506A
- VIN: WA1BY74L47D075716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this Q7 3.6 that just arrived on Trade at our store. This one is a local Canadian Q7 with a clean carfax report and was taken care of by the previous owners and it shows. The previous owners added Navigation and backup camera for added convenience. If youre looking for a solid, well driving family vehicle then this one is sure to fit the bill. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as our Q7's never last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.