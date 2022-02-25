Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Audi Q7

196,765 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2007 Audi Q7

2007 Audi Q7

3.6 / NO ACCIDENTS / NAVIGATION / 7 PASS / BACK UP

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi Q7

3.6 / NO ACCIDENTS / NAVIGATION / 7 PASS / BACK UP

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

196,765KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8343240
  • Stock #: PT0506A
  • VIN: WA1BY74L47D075716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this Q7 3.6 that just arrived on Trade at our store. This one is a local Canadian Q7 with a clean carfax report and was taken care of by the previous owners and it shows. The previous owners added Navigation and backup camera for added convenience. If youre looking for a solid, well driving family vehicle then this one is sure to fit the bill. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as our Q7's never last.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2012 Kia Optima EX L...
 194,795 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 141,349 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 1 ...
 131,180 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory