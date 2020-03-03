2007 BMW 3 Series

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!!
Fully loaded, Paddle shift, Bluetooth, Axillary USB, memory heated/p/seats. Not a scratch. Top mechanical cond. $1200 service included. New tires/brakes all around. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Volvo C70 T5 Conv., 205k $8600.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1