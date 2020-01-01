Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 BMW 3 Series

226 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2007 BMW 3 Series

2007 BMW 3 Series

6 SPD / 328I / SPORT PACKAGE / TRUE DRIVERS CAR

Watch This Vehicle

2007 BMW 3 Series

6 SPD / 328I / SPORT PACKAGE / TRUE DRIVERS CAR

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302268
  • Stock #: PT0332
  • VIN: WBAWB33587PU88285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 226 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous BMW 328i Coupe in the right spec. Rear wheel drive, manual, sport package and classy colour combo. This beauty is a local Ontario car thats been well maintained throughout its life. If you're looking for a drivers car that has a solid german bulletproof motor then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your piece of mind. Call or email to book your appointment today.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

sport
rwd
328i
6speed manual
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Mercedes-Benz R...
 219,293 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 RA...
 187,785 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2006 Audi S4 AVANT /...
 229,540 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory