2007 BMW 3 Series

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this gorgeous BMW 328i Coupe in the right spec. Rear wheel drive, manual, sport package and classy colour combo. This beauty is a local Ontario car thats been well maintained throughout its life. If you're looking for a drivers car that has a solid german bulletproof motor then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your piece of mind. Call or email to book your appointment today.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
