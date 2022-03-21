Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 BMW M6

37,300 KM

Details Description Features

$71,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

Contact Seller
2007 BMW M6

2007 BMW M6

LOW MILAGE M6 CONVERIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 BMW M6

LOW MILAGE M6 CONVERIBLE

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

  1. 8700944
  2. 8700944
  3. 8700944
  4. 8700944
  5. 8700944
  6. 8700944
  7. 8700944
  8. 8700944
  9. 8700944
  10. 8700944
  11. 8700944
  12. 8700944
  13. 8700944
  14. 8700944
  15. 8700944
  16. 8700944
  17. 8700944
  18. 8700944
  19. 8700944
  20. 8700944
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8700944
  • VIN: wbsek93507cy78962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 37300 KMS ON THIS IMMACULATE V10 500 HP POWER HOUSE . FINISHED IN SAPHIRE BLACK METALLIC OVER RICH BUFFALO HIDE LEATHER ACCENTED BY NATURAL WOOD TRIM .EXTRMLY WELL EQUIPPED FEATURING HEADS UP DISPLAY , NAVIGATION , DUAL MULTI FUNCTION POWER SEATS , KEYLESS ENTRY AND GO , FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS , POWER TILT , TELESCOPIC M SPORT STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE $ 71900 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LIC NO EXTRA FEES

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lang Motorcar

2010 Volvo C30 2.4i ...
 146,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE C...
 186,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 52,000 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

Call Dealer

416-234-XXXX

(click to show)

416-234-6868

Alternate Numbers
1-888-823-4572
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory