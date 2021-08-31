2007 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Look at this gorgeous X5 3.0si 7 Passenger that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck with NO Accidents and in great shape. If you're in need of a solid 7 passenger vehicle for the family and enjoy driving then its hard to find anything better than the X5. This one comes with the excutive package offering the best seats available in any SUV on the market. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as 7 Passenger X5's in this shape dont last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9