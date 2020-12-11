Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

43,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

1500

2007 Chevrolet Express

1500

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333653
  • Stock #: 4661
  • VIN: 1GCFG15X471238357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3 LITRE v6, 1500 Cargo, Excellent shape inside and out, very Economical, runs and drive like new, sold fully certified, no accidents, clean carfax. sold fully certified. Must see.

 

 

We are doing by appointment only as per covid regulations, please email us and we can call you back to set up a viewing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

