2007 Dodge Caliber

87,368 KM

Details

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

SXT Certified - Super Clean

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

87,368KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7215827
  • Stock #: TRD0
  • VIN: 1b3hb48b77d246669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,368 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open! By appointment as per Ministry guidelines - Exceptionally Clean - CarFax Verified 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards - All servicing items current - 160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

