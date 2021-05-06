2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 7053149

7053149 Stock #: 100317

100317 VIN: 1D7HU18287J589179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 167,478 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

