2007 Dodge Ram 1500

189,890 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8354454
  • Stock #: 100783
  • VIN: 3D7KS19D27G803872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 189,890 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Dodge RAM 1500 SLT Pickup Truck 4WD Mega Cab 160.5" HEMI 5.7L V8  4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Sunroof Power Window Certified

                      Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

