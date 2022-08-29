Menu
2007 Ford F-150

181,102 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

4WD Super Cab 133" LARIAT

2007 Ford F-150

4WD Super Cab 133" LARIAT

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

181,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117109
  • Stock #: 100819
  • VIN: 1FTPX14567FA31654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 181,102 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck 4WD Super Cab 133" XLT LARIAT 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8  3.5L BOX SIZ 6.8"

Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Backup Camra Navigaction Certified

                Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM           

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

