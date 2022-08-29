$13,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-3737
2007 Ford F-150
4WD Super Cab 133" LARIAT
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9117109
- Stock #: 100819
- VIN: 1FTPX14567FA31654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 181,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck 4WD Super Cab 133" XLT LARIAT 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8 3.5L BOX SIZ 6.8"
Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Backup Camra Navigaction Certified
Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.