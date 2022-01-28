Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

170,489 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

XL

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

170,489KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8249082
  • Stock #: 100775
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E17PA37839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 100775
  • Mileage 170,489 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck  XL Sport Super Cab 126"  4 Dr Auto 4 Passenger 4.0L V6 Alloy Wheels Fog Light  Certified Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
CD Player

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

