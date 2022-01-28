$11,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-3737
2007 Ford Ranger
XL
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8249082
- Stock #: 100775
- VIN: 1FTYR44E17PA37839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 100775
- Mileage 170,489 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck XL Sport Super Cab 126" 4 Dr Auto 4 Passenger 4.0L V6 Alloy Wheels Fog Light Certified Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.