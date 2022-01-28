2007 Ford Ranger

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $11,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 4 8 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8249082

8249082 Stock #: 100775

100775 VIN: 1FTYR44E17PA37839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 100775

Mileage 170,489 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.