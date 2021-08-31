Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda CR-V

79,439 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

1 OWNER / LOW KM'S / EX-L / IMMACULATE/ AWD/ LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda CR-V

1 OWNER / LOW KM'S / EX-L / IMMACULATE/ AWD/ LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,439KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807449
  • Stock #: SP0528
  • VIN: 5J6RE487X7L809039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,439 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Look at this stunning Local 1 Owner CR-V EX-L that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a 1 Owner vehicle with ultra low km's thats been exceptionally well cared for its entire life and it shows. This one is an EX-L model which is top of the line and comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone as it wont last long.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

EX-L
LEATHER
ROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Nissan Quest SL...
 201,559 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 450h U...
 242,560 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 97,210 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory