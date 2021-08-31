2007 Honda Element

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOOK no further, your search is over!!! This is the only way to get an Element. 1 Owner, No Accidents, Local Ontario car in excellent shape and in this gorgeous rare Root Beer colour. If you've been looking for while then your search stops here at this one. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
