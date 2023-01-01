Menu
2007 Hyundai Accent

296,926 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2007 Hyundai Accent

2007 Hyundai Accent

GS 2 Dr Auto Hatchback

2007 Hyundai Accent

GS 2 Dr Auto Hatchback

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

296,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815425
  • Stock #: 100995
  • VIN: KMHCN35C07U038572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 296,926 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Hyundai Accent 2 Dr Coupe Auto Hatchback Certified

                        Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

