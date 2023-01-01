2007 Hyundai Accent ...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $4,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 6 , 9 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9815425

9815425 Stock #: 100995

100995 VIN: KMHCN35C07U038572

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 296,926 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.