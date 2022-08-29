Menu
2007 Infiniti FX35

263,502 KM

Details

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2007 Infiniti FX35

2007 Infiniti FX35

FRESH TRADE-IN / CERTIFIED / BACK UP CAMERA

2007 Infiniti FX35

FRESH TRADE-IN / CERTIFIED / BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

263,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103069
  • Stock #: PX0622A
  • VIN: JNRAS08W07X207593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FX35 that just came in on trade for one of our Q7's. This beauty was locally owned and taken care of well by the previous owner who had to upgrade to a 7 passenger for growing family. Dont let the km's fool you, this one drives great and is an AWD which is perfect for our upcoming winter season. This one also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

