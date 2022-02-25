Menu
2007 Infiniti M45

160,098 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2007 Infiniti M45

2007 Infiniti M45

STUNNING BEAST / NO ACCIDENTS / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

2007 Infiniti M45

STUNNING BEAST / NO ACCIDENTS / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,098KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8280792
  Stock #: PT0482AA
  VIN: JNKBY01E57M400648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning Beast, Loaded with all the executive goodies, such as rear sunshade, DVD entertainment system, reclining rear seats, lane departure, adaptive cruise and much much more! This one is a local Ontario car with No accidents and a clean history. Its been exceptionally well cared for and it shows. Looks and drives as good as it did when new. The performance this thing has is better than most new luxury cars today. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this wont last long at all. 

 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

EXECUTIVE PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

