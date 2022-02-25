$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2007 Infiniti M45
STUNNING BEAST / NO ACCIDENTS / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8280792
- Stock #: PT0482AA
- VIN: JNKBY01E57M400648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this stunning Beast, Loaded with all the executive goodies, such as rear sunshade, DVD entertainment system, reclining rear seats, lane departure, adaptive cruise and much much more! This one is a local Ontario car with No accidents and a clean history. Its been exceptionally well cared for and it shows. Looks and drives as good as it did when new. The performance this thing has is better than most new luxury cars today. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this wont last long at all.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.