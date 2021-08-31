Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Jeep Wrangler

133,597 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

X

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Jeep Wrangler

X

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,597KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8008239
  • VIN: 1J4FA24177L120127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,597 KM

Vehicle Description

**CERTIFIED**Very popular Jeep Wrangler X model. 2 door automatic! 4x4 !! Excellent condition! Passenger airbag, driver airbag. CD player, bucket seats.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

2012 Jeep Compass Sp...
 182,527 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 197,969 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Forester X
 231,197 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

Office :416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory