2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

89,262 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SC

2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SC

SC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6582118
  • Stock #: pdc024
  • VIN: salsh23487a107144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,262 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW, LOW KM !!!

MUST SEE !!!  400HP   Fully loaded, every fact. option. No accidents, nonsmoker, impecable cond. inside/out.  Just serviced by Land Rover Dealer in Etobicoke. NO ACCIDENTS, NONSMOKER, NO PETS. CERTIFIED.   FIRM PRICE !!!

Also avail. 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, Navi/Backup Cam, 7 pass. 125k $13500  

Over 15 SUVs avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

