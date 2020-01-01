2007 Lexus ES 350

Look at this stunning Lexus ES350 Ultra Premium Package gleaming. It's a locally owned car that comes to us as a new car dealer trade in. It has NO Accidents, religiously serviced and it shows, this beauty looks and drives like a much newer car. Its packed with all the standard Lexus luxuries and then some more. Dont settle for anything less then perfection and the ES350 Ultra Premium is the car to offer it all. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late. Check out all our inventory @ www.bespokeautogallery.com
Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Locks
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.