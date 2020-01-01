Menu
2007 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

2007 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4472007
  • Stock #: pdc027
  • VIN: jthbc96s275001746
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOW, LOW KM !!!
TOP OF THE LINE, WITH EVERY FACT. OPTION. $78000 new !!!
Super power & luxury !!! LOCAL OWNER, NON-SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS. Batteries replaced in May. 2013, with receipts. Drives perfect, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, heated/cooled/vented seats, everything works 100%. Drives super fast & smooth. REDUCED PRICE CERTIFIED. COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTH BUMPER TO BUMPER WARANTY !!!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

