2007 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

293,700 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
1 OWNER/ NO ACCIDENTS/ 1 OF 75/ HYBRID/ CERTIFIED

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

293,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225460
  • Stock #: PP0682
  • VIN: JTHBC96S475000320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,700 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this rare gem that we have here. This absolutely stunning GS450H is a 1 Owner car thats been well cared for by its previous owner. Originally purchased in the States and brought directly to Toronto as it's a special edition which was not available in Canada. This is 1 of 75 Marcus Neiman Editions ever made. This one comes loaded with all the Lexus goodies including Navigation, heated and cooled seats, backup camera and much more. If you're looking for a rare fun to drive fuel efficient sedan thats sure to bring a smile to your face then dont miss this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email us today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

