2007 Subaru Forester

170,825 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2.5X COLUMBIA EDITION/ NO ACCIDENTS/ MANUAL TRANS

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8009967
  • Stock #: PT0530
  • VIN: JF1SG636X7G726835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this fun to drive Subaru Forester that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local No accidents car in great shape. Its hard to find good manual cars today especially practical wagons. This Forester has all the necessarities and some extra's that will surprise you. If youre looking for a manual AWD wagon then stop your search as you've found what you were looking for. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

COLUMBIA EDITION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

