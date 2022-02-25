$14,500+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD Auto
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
239,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8419964
- VIN: JTEBU11F070002763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,650 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM, WITH ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS.
No accidents, nonsmoker. Loaded, everithin working, remote start. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
1st Auto Group
