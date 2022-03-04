2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 6 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8616659

8616659 VIN: JTEBU11F070002764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 239,655 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

