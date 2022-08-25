$14,500+ tax & licensing
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD 4DR AUTO
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
239,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8987410
- Stock #: pdc005
- VIN: JTEBU11F070002766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,678 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM, WITH ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS.
No accidents, nonsmoker. Loaded, cold a/c, all power, remote start, custom bumper with XRC Winch. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED. Or buy AS IS, for $12500 ( NO HST, FOR EXPORT )
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
