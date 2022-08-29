Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

248,250 KM

Details Description Features

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

4WD AT C Package-Certified and Serviced

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

248,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9303544
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Well Loved 

Fully Certified - Fully Serviced

BF Goodrich Comp TA's 

Top Model C Package 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

