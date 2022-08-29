2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

$16,987 + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 2 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9303544

9303544 Stock #: PFP-260

PFP-260 VIN: JTEBU11FX70091726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgandy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-260

Mileage 248,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.