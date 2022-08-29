$16,987+ tax & licensing
$16,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD AT C Package-Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$16,987
+ taxes & licensing
248,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9303544
- Stock #: PFP-260
- VIN: JTEBU11FX70091726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-260
- Mileage 248,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Well Loved
Fully Certified - Fully Serviced
BF Goodrich Comp TA's
Top Model C Package
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
