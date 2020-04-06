Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED CREWMAX / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED CREWMAX / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /LOW KM'S

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,292KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4848957
  • Stock #: PT0241
  • VIN: 5TBDV58117S467716
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3 TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED's TO PICK FROM

Look at this stunning 1 Owner Toyota Tundra Crewmax Limited. This beauty is a local Ontario truck with NO Accident and low km's. It comes to us as a new car dealer trade-in. Runs and drives great, looks amazing and is ready for all the work and play you can put it through. The Crewmax gives more rear legroom than most Large SUV's making it practical not only for work but evenings and weekends with the family. Packup all your gear in the bed, hookup the boat and head out to the cottage in style. This one like all our trucks comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Checkout the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com Call or email today to book your viewing as these trucks are rare and dont last long.

Come see us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Audi A5 S-LINE/...
 146,295 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Tundra L...
 292,385 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tundra 1...
 263,863 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Send A Message