2007 Toyota Tundra

296,403 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED CREWMAX / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / NAVI

LIMITED CREWMAX / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / NAVI

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

296,403KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5706108
  • Stock #: PT0270
  • VIN: 5TBDV58197S488863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 296,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning 1 Owner Toyota Tundra Crewmax Limited. This beauty is a local Ontario truck with NO Accident and has the RARE factory Navigation with backup camera Package. It also comes with a hardtop tonneau cover to protect your belongings in the bed. This one comes to us as a new car dealer trade-in. Runs and drives great, looks amazing and is ready for all the work and play you can put it through. The Crewmax gives more rear legroom than most Large SUV's making it practical not only for work but evenings and weekends with the family. Packup all your gear in the bed, hookup the boat and head out to the cottage in style. This one like all our trucks comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Checkout the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com Call or email today to book your viewing as these trucks are rare and dont last long.

Come see us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

